Universal Studios Hollywood closed Wednesday due to L.A. fires

Universal Studios Hollywood and the CityWalk shopping area are closed Wednesday due to the fires and extreme wind conditions in Southern California.

The theme park said it will “continue to assess the situation” and expects to reopen on Thursday, according to a statement on its website.

“The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority,” the statement said.

An extreme wind storm that started Tuesday has led to multiple fires burning throughout Southern California.

Advertisement

The Palisades fire has now burned more than 3,000 acres and destroyed numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in the Pacific Palisades area. The Eaton fire has burned more than 1,000 acres and many homes in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, and the Hurst fire near Sylmar has burned more than 500 acres.