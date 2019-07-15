18-year-old dies in off-road accident at Oceano Dunes, the 6th death there this year

A Sacramento area man has died after crashing his motorcycle while off-roading at Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Area, park officials said.
State rangers and lifeguards responded to reports of the crash about 3:20 p.m. Saturday and found the 18-year-old not breathing, park officials said.
Bystanders and park officials performed CPR on the man for more than 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.
According to park officials, the motorcyclist was following another rider and crashed off a 30-foot dune. It was unclear how fast he was traveling.
The man was wearing a helmet, officials said, noting that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash.
The death comes as Oceano Dunes faces criticism from conservationists, who want to close vehicle access to the area. It is the sixth off-roading death there this year, park officials said.