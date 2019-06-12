San Francisco D.A. unveils program aimed at removing implicit bias from prosecutions

In qualifying cases, prosecutors will be asked to make an initial charging decision through the blind review process, then again once they are given access to evidence that had not been run through the mitigation tool, including police officer body camera video. If a prosecutor’s decision changes between the two phases, they will be expected to document what led to the change “in order to refine the tool and to take steps to further remove the potential for implicit bias to enter our charging decisions,” according to a statement issued by the district attorney’s office.