Man on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica

Mar 18, 2019 | 7:55 PM

The Santa Monica Police Department asked for the public’s help Monday in finding the driver who fled after striking a 41-year-old man who fell into the road while riding an electric scooter.

Paramedics treated the victim for significant head and body trauma, but he died a short time later at a hospital.

The victim was riding his scooter south on Third Street in Santa Monica on Friday night when, for unknown reasons, he fell onto the road, where he was struck by a vehicle also traveling south on Third.

The driver got out of his car, but left before first responders arrived.

The driver is thought to be a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, about 6 feet 2 with a medium build. He has either short hair or a shaved head, and was wearing prescription glasses.

He was driving an older-model off-white or tan four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with possible damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with additional information can call Investigator Scott Pace at (310) 458-8954 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.

