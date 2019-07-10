Family says when sharks attacked woman, tour guides did nothing to help

The family says that at no point during the shark attack did any tour guide staff jump into the water or mobilize to help in any way. No spotter or lifeguard was present, and once Lindsey’s mother was able to drag her daughter out of the water, no first aid kit was available. When a boat arrived to bring the woman to Nassau, no medical or emergency supplies were onboard. All that the staff provided were towels, which were placed on Lindsey’s legs.