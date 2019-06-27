Advertisement

Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman

By Associated Press
Jun 27, 2019 | 6:25 AM
Jordan Lindsay, a 21-year-old Torrance woman, was attacked and killed by three sharks in the Bahamas. (GoFundMe)

Three sharks attacked and killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsay's parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn't hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and "deepest sympathies" to the family.

