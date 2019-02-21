L.A. was blanketed by snow 70 years ago. Could history repeat itself today?

Forecasters say there is a possibility — and perhaps a deep desire — that a bit of snow could fall in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, thanks to a super-cold weather system hitting Southern California.
Los Angeles rarely gets snow, but it’s not completely unheard-of.
The city was enchanted 70 years ago when a rare snowstorm blanketed L.A.
Here’s a brief history of L.A.’s famous snowstorm from former Times history writer Cecilia Rasmussen:
On Jan. 10, 1949, in the middle of the worst housing shortage in Los Angeles history, more than half an inch of snow covered the Civic Center. The San Fernando Valley was pelted with the unfamiliar white stuff for three days, accumulating almost a foot. The Rose Bowl was transformed into “a dishpan full of milk,” by one account. An Alhambra hardware store put up a sign that said, “Snow Plows for Rent — Hurry!” A snowman appeared in Eagle Rock, wearing a sombrero, and the city of Reno, Nev., sent L.A. a snow shovel.
Other fun-seekers toted sleds, inner tubes — almost every imaginable means of transport on a coat of snow that fell soft as confectioner's sugar as far away as Catalina.
Angelenos were forced to exchange their shorts and coconut oil for bulky jackets and gloves as flatland suburbanites scraped ice off windshields and downtown workers cursed the city’s hilly terrain.
The rare snowfall produced wondrous vistas and unexpected difficulties, as some motorists besieged with frozen radiators were trapped in their cars in Laurel Canyon for several hours. Farther north, the engine of crooner Bing Crosby’s green Cadillac froze near Castroville, where a kind motorist gave him a lift into town.
Snowball fights were fun and harmless, until three teenage boys began throwing snowballs at a streetcar stopped at Washington Boulevard and Hoover Street, breaking a window and injuring a woman passenger.
So what about Thursday? Don’t expect snow flurries in downtown, forecasters say.
But snow levels had dropped to about 2,000 feet, and up to 6 inches of powder could fall in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. The snow could drop as low as 1,000 feet in Los Angeles County if heavier bands of showers move in through the day. That could mean the Santa Monica Mountains — and even some sections of the Hollywood Hills — might see snow.