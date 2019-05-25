Stan Lee’s ex-business manager arrested in Arizona on suspicion of elder abuse

Comic legend Stan Lee’s former business manager was arrested Saturday in Arizona, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed.
Keya Morgan, 43, is charged with five counts of elder abuse involving the late comic mastermind, including false imprisonment, theft and embezzlement.
He will go before a judge in Arizona before being extradited to L.A. to face charges. Bail has been set at $300,000.
With his trademark sunglasses and cheerful demeanor, Lee was the iconic face of the Marvel universe before his death last November at the age of 95.
He is perhaps best known as the co-creator of beloved characters such as Spider-Man Iron Man, and the Incredible Hulk, and for his cameos in the wildly popular Marvel movies.
At the time of his death, Lee’s estate was estimated to be worth at least $50 million, according to the LAPD.
Morgan, a New York native and memorabilia dealer, became close to Lee in the last few years of the pop culture icon’s life, accompanying him to movie premieres and approving media requests for interviews.
In past court filings, Morgan has been described as Lee’s “former caregiver and assistant.”
However, in June 2018, Morgan was accused of falsely imprisoning the aging Lee after he moved the comic creator from his home in the Hollywood Hills to a secured Beverly Hills condominium under the cover of night.
According to the LAPD, Morgan had convinced Lee that his life was in danger, and that he needed to be moved from his home to ensure his safety.
Later that month, Lee and his daughter J.C. were granted a restraining order against Morgan.
Morgan has also been accused of pocketing money from autograph signing sessions totaling $262,000.
After an extensive financial investigation, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Morgan’s arrest earlier this month.