‘Stay home,’ residents warned as intense storm barrels into L.A. region this weekend

Officials are warning of a powerful winter storm moving into Southern California late Friday night that could bring damaging mudflows and flooding to some areas.
This is “the one where you want to stay home,” said Lisa Phillips of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The impacts we’re looking at are downed trees, travel delays and possible shallow debris flows.”
Timing
The system is expected to move into the region Friday night. The atmospheric-river-fueled storm has the potential to bring gusty southeast winds of up to 60 mph and dump 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday in Los Angeles County. It also may bring snow to higher elevations.
The storm should pass through by Sunday.
Impact
The National Weather Service is forecasting:
-
Up to 3 inches of rain in coastal/valley areas.
-
Up to 7 inches of rain/snow in mountain areas.
-
Snow level drops to 5,000 feet.
-
Snow possibly in the mountain passes, including along the 5 Freeway.
Warnings
Evacuations are possible in burn areas in Malibu and Ventura County, where the Woolsey fire chewed through more than 96,000 acres, and in the Holy fire burn scar in Riverside and Orange counties.
Flash flood warnings are in effect for many areas.
In L.A. County, people are urged to “avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers” because of pollution runoff during heavy rains.
Authorities in Palmdale have warned the public to avoid contact with city streetlight poles during the storms because of wiring problems that could deliver a dangerous electric shock when the lights are on in the rain.
Some canyon roads as well as Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed by a weaker storm Thursday. Officials expect more closures with the latest storm.