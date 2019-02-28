Terminal Island prison inmates went without heat during the coldest February in decades

Inmates reported to their lawyers and family that they had been placed on lockdown and that the move to Victorville came suddenly. The inmates arrived at the high-desert location — which had received recent snowfall — in chains. They are being housed at a medium-security prison, one of several lockups at the Victorville site, which is also home to a high-security facility and a women’s prison. The facilities have a history of overcrowding; when immigration detainees were transferred there last summer, the employees’ union protested.