UCLA professor faces 219 years in prison for conspiring to send U.S. missle chips to China

In 2014, the company was placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List, which includes foreign businesses and people who are subject to specific license requirements for the export, reexport and transfer of specific items. According to court documents, Chengdu GaStone Technology was placed on the list “due to its involvement in activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interest of the United States — specifically, that it had been involved in the illicit procurement of commodities and items for unauthorized military end use in China.”