Killing of USC music student appears to be random robbery, LAPD says

Authorities said the killing of a USC music student near campus Sunday morning appears to be a random robbery.
Victor McElhaney, who was studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music, was fatally shot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard shortly after midnight.
Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery Homicide Division, said Monday that the robbery occurred outside a busy strip mall area and involved at least three suspects.
Detectives are examining any nearby security cameras for potential footage to identify the assailants.
The shooting occurred about a mile and a half from the campus. It’s unclear what McElhaney was doing in the area. But it was near strip malls where students sometimes get food when eateries close to campus are closed.
A LAPD source the shooting was outside a strip mall, not inside a business.
The intersection is a short drive from the north side of campus. The Times’ Crime L.A. database didn’t show other robberies in that immediate neighborhood in the last few weeks. But there had been some in the general area.
Lee Sands, an LAPD captain who oversees the department’s Southwest Division, which encompasses USC, said the shooting was beyond the university Police Department’s traditional boundary areas.
USC has built a safety net of security cameras, license plates readers on poles and even mobile sentry posts that extend into the neighborhoods beyond the campus. It was a license plate reader on a pole that allowed LAPD homicide detectives to identify the killers of two students a few years ago.
Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney confirmed in a statement Sunday night that the 21-year-old was her son.
“I miss my baby. Please keep me, my family, and all of my son’s friends in your thoughts and prayers,” she said. “We are beginning a new chapter in this reoccurring circle of violence.… And it will take all of us together to make it through this tragedy.”
McElhaney transferred from Cal State East Bay in fall 2017, according to USC Annenberg Media. The jazz studies major was an active member of USC’s Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs.
Before moving to Los Angeles, McElhaney was an instructor at Oakland Public Conservatory of Music, Annenberg Media reported.
McElhaney was an extraordinarily talented drummer, said USC jazz professor Peter Erskine, who gave the young man private lessons for a year.
“He was a bright light,” Erskine said, describing McElhaney as quiet and dignified. “He was someone I was expecting to hear a lot of music from in the future. I’m so sad that his voice has been silenced.”