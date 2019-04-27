Short film about late artist Manuel Hernandez-Trujillo leads to the restoration of his fading mural in the Atwood barrio of Placentia

“We have a lot of problems in Placentia,” says Correa, pointing to a recent $5.3 million embezzlement. “I started asking people what is something that can bring the community together … get them to be a part of something that’s positive and not just constantly reacting to debt and scandal. What some of the community members kept on [saying] is, ‘You know we’ve wanted to restore that Atwood mural forever,’ and it was a representation of our history and heritage and it’s just fading like the morale of the community.”