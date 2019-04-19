Paralympians work out with Irvine students for Limb Loss Awareness Month

“I was bullied so many times,” said Lahna, who was born without his right femur due to a congenital limb defect. “I would go home crying because [other kids] would say mean things to me, but my mom was strong: she would always send me back to play with the kids. I learned how to adapt and not let differences hold me back. [Having] a difference doesn’t mean you’re less. We need to respect each other and our differences.”