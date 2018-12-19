Nearly 40 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in University City

Nearly 40 students were taken to a hospital to get checked out after a school bus and a car collided in University City Wednesday morning, school officials said.
The bus was on its way to University City High School headed north on Genesee Avenue when it was rear-ended by a silver Infinity near state Route 52 about 8:30 a.m., officials said. Officers said the bus was going 2 to 3 mph at the time.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said its possible the driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, suffered a medical emergency, leading to the collision.
All 38 students on the bus were taken to a hospital in La Jolla to be evaluated and treated, according to Maureen Magee, a spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District. The extent of any injuries suffered was unclear, but Sanchez said none of the students were seriously hurt.
The driver of the Infinity was also taken to a hospital.
Magee said the University High principal pulled the bus manifest right after the crash and had school counselors called the parents of the students involved. A vice principal also went to the crash location and encouraged students to call their parents to tell them what happened and that they were alright.