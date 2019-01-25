Some U.S. diplomats depart Venezuela as tensions deepen

As U.S. diplomats and their families began leaving Venezuela on Friday, the opposition leader who declared himself acting president set about consolidating his tenuous hold on power and building support where he could find it amid the country’s chaos.
Juan Guaido, whom the Trump administration and several other governments have recognized as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, called for another mass protest for Sunday, hoping to replicate the gigantic show of support he received in street rallies Wednesday.
But tensions between Guaido and embattled President Nicolas Maduro deepened as the socialist leader showcased his backing from Venezuela’s top military brass hours after President Trump and much of Latin America sided with Guaido. Maduro insisted he was “not going anywhere.”
Control of the military is key to who will ultimately run the oil-rich but deeply troubled country. Many commanders are loyal to Maduro out of shared profit-making schemes.
Guaido called a news conference Friday but it quickly turned into a political rally when about 3,000 supporters showed up and crowded into the Bolivar Square in eastern Caracas. For reasons that were not clear, cell phone communications appeared cut off to many in the crowd.
“Disqualifying Maduro is fundamental,” Guaido said, who called on the European Union to be more forceful in its actions. Several member states of the EU have recognized Guaido, but the organization as a whole has not done so.
The Trump administration continued its push to have Guaido more broadly recognized and will make the case at a special session of the United Nations Security Council in New York on Saturday.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will urge other nations to join the U.S., Canada, much of Latin America, except for Mexico, and some European countries in recognizing Guaido.
Russia and China, who continue to support Maduro, are likely to veto any Security Council resolution.
The first Americans connected to the U.S. Embassy in Caracas drove to the airport in a caravan Friday, journalists there reported.
Maduro ordered all official U.S. personnel to leave by Sunday, but Pompeo refused to acknowledge Maduro’s authority to make the demand and initially said U.S. diplomats would stay put.
The State Department apparently reconsidered late Thursday and ordered “non-essential” employees to leave.
Maduro has also directed the Venezuela Embassy in Washington and its consulates around the United States to be shuttered.