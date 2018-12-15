Obamacare crusade grows more fraught for GOP after court ruling

O’Connor, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, seized on a section in the recent tax cut law that repealed a penalty Obamacare created for people who do not buy health insurance. The judge said the entire 900-page law became invalid after that penalty, known as the individual mandate, disappeared. The health care law, O’Connor wrote, was intended by the Congress that passed it in 2010 to stand as a whole, and it no longer could.