Multiple deaths reported in fiery pileup near Denver

Authorities said late Thursday that multiple people were killed and several others were injured in a fiery pileup that involved 15 vehicles on Interstate 70 west of Denver.
Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department confirmed Thursday night that more than one person was killed in the crash. He did not have an exact death toll.
Six others were hospitalized after the crash, which happened when a tractor trailer heading east down a hill slammed into slower traffic during rush hour Thursday afternoon and sparked a massive fire.
Video from a news helicopter showed flames whipping off the vehicles and what appeared to be lumber spilled across the interstate.
A towering plume of black smoke was seen for miles as firefighters doused the burned-out shells of several vehicles.
West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that a firefighter suffered minor injuries when he was hit by debris, possibly from an exploding tire.