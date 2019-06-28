Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘Bridgegate’ case

The justices announced they will hear a case in the fall involving Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni. The two were convicted in 2016 on multiple counts of fraud and civil rights violations for changing the traffic pattern to the George Washington Bridge without telling local officials. They claimed the 2013 lane realignment of the bridge that connects New Jersey to New York City was part of a traffic study. The result was days of gridlock in the New Jersey town of Fort Lee.