Essential California: Pelosi's next move

Paradise police officers like Perry Walters are patrolling a city that no longer exists, with tears and resolve. Of the 20 sworn officers in his department, eight lost their homes. Yet they continued to work, becoming eyewitnesses for residents desperate to know about homes, neighbors and pets. More often than not, the news was bad. Officers’ cellphones filled with photos of rubble that they snapped for residents who could not enter the fire zone but needed to see what had become of their homes. Some officers found human remains, reduced to bits of vertebra and skull. Los Angeles Times