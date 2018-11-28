Nancy Pelosi clears first hurdle to regaining House speakership

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday easily won the support of a majority of next year’s House Democrats to become the party’s nominee for speaker, rebuffing attempts from a faction of rebel lawmakers who were pushing for new leadership.
Pelosi’s real test of whether she can regain the gavel will come Jan. 3, when she will need the vast majority of Democrats to support her on the House floor for the final vote to elect a speaker.
The San Francisco Democrat secured 203 votes from 239 possible participants, or about 85% of the caucus. Thirty-two Democrats voted no, three cast blank ballots and one person was absent.
It marked a significant victory for Pelosi and there are growing signs she will retake the job she lost in 2011.
No candidate emerged to challenge Pelosi, leaving the anti-Pelosi coalition to fizzle.
Pelosi also worked hard to court her critics. Before the vote, she struck a deal Wednesday with nine members of the so-called Problem Solvers caucus to change some House rules that they say will make it easier to bring bipartisan legislation to the House floor. The group had withheld their votes for Pelosi for speaker over the changes.
She has garnered the endorsements of dozens of liberal activist groups and other Democratic lawmakers. She has been holding one-on-one meetings with returning and newly elected Democrats. Pelosi flipped her only possible opponent, Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, into a supporter by offering her a key subcommittee chairmanship.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Pelosi said Wednesday, regarding the Jan. 3 vote.
Since Republicans plan to rally around Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Pelosi will need to get the support of at least 218 Democrats, leaving little room for opposition in her own ranks.
Pelosi’s supporters predicted that some of the Democrats who voted no on Wednesday will flip to support her on the House floor rather than vote for a Republican.
Two years ago, Pelosi lost 63 votes inside her caucus to become the House minority leader, but lost only four Democratic votes on the House floor.
Some of Pelosi’s one-time opponents said a challenger would have had to announce a campaign by the time Democrats voted in their caucus if he or she would have any chance of beating Pelosi on the House floor.
“It’s kind of this phantom campaign that’s being run and not very successfully,” said Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of Hillsborough, a Pelosi ally.
Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.), who signed a letter with 15 other Democrats promising to oppose Pelosi, all but admitted defeat late Tuesday and acknowledged that the majority of Democrats want Pelosi.
“The idea [behind the letter] was to foster a real process for someone to come forward, a consensus candidate,” he said. “And so if Mrs. Pelosi is the consensus candidate, then that process has been served.”
Others pledged to continue the opposition. “Moments ago we met with Leader Pelosi and tried to engage her in a reasonable conversation about leadership transition. Unfortunately, our concerns were dismissed outright. We remain united behind our goal of new leadership and intend to vote against Leader Pelosi in caucus and on the floor of the House,” said Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.).
If Pelosi wins the speakership, she would be the first person since Sam Rayburn in the 1950s to become speaker after previously losing the post when their party lost the majority.
She would also face the monumental task of keeping 233 — and counting, depending on the remaining uncalled races — energized Democrats unified while investigating President Trump and working with or against a GOP Senate.
“I think it will be challenging. I mean it’s a very large group, very idealistic, spread over the ideological spectrum,” said Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose. But “one of the things that Nancy is so skilled at is helping people themselves find where their common ground is.”
Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), who signed the letter promising to oppose Pelosi but later flipped to support her, said the messy leadership fight hasn’t undermined the party as it prepares to take control of the House.
“Democracy,” he said, “is a sloppy mess.”
Los Angeles Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.