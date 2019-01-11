Essential California: The tragedy and the politics of police Cpl. Ronil Singh's death

“As an adult living in Northern California, I hear a lot of disparaging remarks when I tell people I grew up in Los Angeles, but I have many great memories of that time. Hitchhiking down Wilshire Bouelvard to hit the beach each summer, hanging out in Westwood Village and exploring the hills and mountains of Malibu are just a few. The most vivid memories are those of growing up just a block from the campus of UCLA. I was 14 in 1969, and it seemed each day was filled with warnings about going into Westwood Village or the UCLA campus because of demonstrations and riots. As a 14-year-old, that was like a magnet to me and my friends. I didn't think much of it at the time, but seeing social activists such as Daniel Ellsberg, Angela Davis, Cesar Chavez and Eldridge Cleaver made an impression on me that has stayed with me throughout my life. Being the teenage hoodlums that we were, we were mostly interested in breaking into campus buildings, playing basketball at Pauley Pavilion, swimming in the campus pools. The campus was our backyard, and we knew each and every nook and cranny of the campus. Although I moved north 25 years ago, I still view L.A as a vibrant and exciting city.”