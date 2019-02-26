Essential California: In San Francisco, a clean slate for thousands with pot convictions

“After the war, my parents weighed their options: Return to New York or remain in San Francisco? The choice was obvious for them, and so instead of growing up a Bronx kid, I grew up a California girl enamored of San Francisco — riding my bike alone through Golden Gate Park, visiting the De Young Museum and Japanese Tea Garden, swimming in the saltwater Fleishhacker Pool near the zoo, reveling in Playland at the Beach, swimming and ice skating at the old Sutro Baths before it burned and familiar with the dynamic neighborhoods of Chinatown, Japan Town, North Beach. Over the next 10 or so years, some of our New York relatives joined us in California, yet another migration from east to west.”