Essential California: Why San Francisco police handcuffed a journalist

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva not only runs the nation’s largest jail system and patrols 4,000 square miles of the country’s most populous county, he’s also head of the police force for dozens of individual, smaller cities throughout the county that contract with his agency for law enforcement services. (Some quick background: Though the city of Los Angeles often dominates the conversation, there are 87 other incorporated cities in Los Angeles County. Many of the larger cities in the county, like Los Angeles, Inglewood, Santa Monica and Culver City, have their own police forces — as do quite a few smaller cities. A total of 42 cities in L.A. County that don’t have their own police departments pay for deputy sheriffs to patrol their streets.)