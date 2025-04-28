Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

softball in glove
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Bell 2, Garfield 0

Crenshaw 10, Dymally 6

Discovery 14, Valley Oaks CES 11

Fremont 22, Locke 6

Harbor Teacher 4, Port of LA 3

Jordan 15, Hawkins 8

Kennedy 10, North Hollywood 0

King/Drew 16, Dorsey 0

Legacy 14, Huntington Park 1

Marquez 4, Torres 1

Maywood CES 7, Maywood Academy 0

Palisades 12, University 5

San Fernando 4, Verdugo Hills 2

San Pedro 1, Carson 0

South East 3, Roosevelt 0

Sotomayor 12, Elizabeth 0

Stella 10, WISH Academy 4

Sylmar 2, Poly 0

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 3, Tesoro 0

Aquinas 15, Ontario Christian 3

Banning 10, Desert Mirage 0

Cathedral City 11, Desert Hot Springs 7

Chino 18, Diamond Ranch 3

Chino Hills 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Coachella Valley 8, Twentynine Palms 3

Corona 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Corona Centennial 3, Riverside King 2

De Toledo 10, Buckley 0

Don Lugo 9, Tahquitz 8

Esperanza 6, Northview 1

Etiwanda 19, Upland 2

Gabrielino 5, El Monte 1

Glendora 5, Bonita 1

Great Oak 1, Temecula Valley 0

Indio 16, Yucca Valley 1

Knight 8, Lancaster 2

La Canada 4, Monrovia 3

La Sierra 9, Norte Vista 0

Lennox Academy 10, Morningside 0

Leuzinger 4, Beverly Hills 2

Los Osos 6, Damien 5

Mission Viejo 5, San Juan Hills 4

Murrieta Valley 6, Chaparral 4

Norco 6, Corona Santiago 0

Oak Park 3, Windward 1

Pasadena Poly 7, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2

Rancho Christian 8, Hillcrest 6

Riverside Notre Dame 12, Rim of the World 2

Rolling Hills Prep 5, Shalhevet 4

Rosemead 3, Arroyo 0

San Clemente 2, El Toro 0

San Jacinto Leadership 15, Sherman Indian 1

San Marino 3, Temple City 1

Sonora 3, Troy 0

South El Monte 13, Mountain View 1

South Pasadena 3, St. Paul 2

St. Bernard 13, Chadwick 1

Temecula Prep 10, Santa Rosa Academy 1

Trabuco Hills 1, Capistrano Valley 0

Villa Park 5, Ocean View 2

Vista Murrieta 9, Murrieta Mesa 4

Walnut 3, Diamond Bar 1

SOFTBALL

City Section

Animo Bunche 12, Annenberg 0

Banning 18, Gardena 0

Bernstein 20, Roybal 10

Birmingham 6, Chavez 2

Carson 19, Rancho Dominguez 0

Discovery 21, Valley Oaks CES 9

Dymally 29, Crenshaw 18

Harbor Teacher 3, Dorsey 2

Hollywood 11, Mendez 3

Jordan 24, Hawkins 14

Marshall 14, Wilson 9

Marquez 14, South Gate 7

Middle College 14, Stella 0

Northridge Academy 25, Fulton 0

Port of LA 12, Fremont 0

Reseda 17, Monrovia 4

Roosevelt 10, Hamilton 0

San Pedro 21, Narbonne 0

Sun Valley Magnet 17, Lakeview Charter 5

Triumph Charter 17, Bert Corona 0

University 19, Fairfax 3

VAAS 25, Panorama 11

Venice 15, Palisades 1

Westchester 10, LACES 9

Southern Section

Apple Valley 14, Granite Hills 0

Arroyo 12, Rosemead 2

Arroyo Valley 9, Riverside Notre Dame 7

Anza Hamilton 24, California Military Institute 13

Bishop County-Loretto 5, Mary Star of the Sea 2

Bolsa Grande 17, Saddleback 5

Burbank 13, Glendale 1

Carter 11, Kaiser 10

Colton 13, San Gorgonio 1

Diamond Ranch 6, Chino 3

Don Lugo 12, Chaffey 2

El Monte 14, Gabrielino 2

Grand Terrace 13, Summit 6

Huntington Beach 9, Los Alamitos 4

Irvine University 10, Portola 0

Jurupa Hills 12, Bloomington 2

Katella 16, Loara 1

La Sierra 15, Rubidoux 4

Los Altos 4, Colony 1

Mira Costa 11, Leuzinger 0

Nuview Bridge 16, Desert Christian Academy 5

Oxford Academy 10, Glenn 2

Paraclete 12, Lancaster 4

Rancho Mirage 24, Xavier Prep 5

Rialto 9, Eisenhower 7

Rosary 14, Irvine 1

San Bernardino d. Entrepreneur, forfeit

San Marcos 7, Great Oak 5

Santa Ana Foothill 13, Crean Lutheran 0

South El Monte 17, Mountain View 5

South Pasadena 17, Temple City 8

Tustin 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Twentynine Palms 10, Coachella Valley 0

Viewpoint 17, Archer 1

Woodbridge 14, Northwood 4

Intersectional

Faith Baptist d. Canoga Park, forfeit

Jefferson d. Diego Rivera, forfeit

Washington d. UPPSA, forfeit

