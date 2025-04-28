Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Bell 2, Garfield 0
Crenshaw 10, Dymally 6
Discovery 14, Valley Oaks CES 11
Fremont 22, Locke 6
Harbor Teacher 4, Port of LA 3
Jordan 15, Hawkins 8
Kennedy 10, North Hollywood 0
King/Drew 16, Dorsey 0
Legacy 14, Huntington Park 1
Marquez 4, Torres 1
Maywood CES 7, Maywood Academy 0
Palisades 12, University 5
San Fernando 4, Verdugo Hills 2
San Pedro 1, Carson 0
South East 3, Roosevelt 0
Sotomayor 12, Elizabeth 0
Stella 10, WISH Academy 4
Sylmar 2, Poly 0
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 3, Tesoro 0
Aquinas 15, Ontario Christian 3
Banning 10, Desert Mirage 0
Cathedral City 11, Desert Hot Springs 7
Chino 18, Diamond Ranch 3
Chino Hills 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Coachella Valley 8, Twentynine Palms 3
Corona 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Corona Centennial 3, Riverside King 2
De Toledo 10, Buckley 0
Don Lugo 9, Tahquitz 8
Esperanza 6, Northview 1
Etiwanda 19, Upland 2
Gabrielino 5, El Monte 1
Glendora 5, Bonita 1
Great Oak 1, Temecula Valley 0
Indio 16, Yucca Valley 1
Knight 8, Lancaster 2
La Canada 4, Monrovia 3
La Sierra 9, Norte Vista 0
Lennox Academy 10, Morningside 0
Leuzinger 4, Beverly Hills 2
Los Osos 6, Damien 5
Mission Viejo 5, San Juan Hills 4
Murrieta Valley 6, Chaparral 4
Norco 6, Corona Santiago 0
Oak Park 3, Windward 1
Pasadena Poly 7, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2
Rancho Christian 8, Hillcrest 6
Riverside Notre Dame 12, Rim of the World 2
Rolling Hills Prep 5, Shalhevet 4
Rosemead 3, Arroyo 0
San Clemente 2, El Toro 0
San Jacinto Leadership 15, Sherman Indian 1
San Marino 3, Temple City 1
Sonora 3, Troy 0
South El Monte 13, Mountain View 1
South Pasadena 3, St. Paul 2
St. Bernard 13, Chadwick 1
Temecula Prep 10, Santa Rosa Academy 1
Trabuco Hills 1, Capistrano Valley 0
Villa Park 5, Ocean View 2
Vista Murrieta 9, Murrieta Mesa 4
Walnut 3, Diamond Bar 1
SOFTBALL
City Section
Animo Bunche 12, Annenberg 0
Banning 18, Gardena 0
Bernstein 20, Roybal 10
Birmingham 6, Chavez 2
Carson 19, Rancho Dominguez 0
Discovery 21, Valley Oaks CES 9
Dymally 29, Crenshaw 18
Harbor Teacher 3, Dorsey 2
Hollywood 11, Mendez 3
Jordan 24, Hawkins 14
Marshall 14, Wilson 9
Marquez 14, South Gate 7
Middle College 14, Stella 0
Northridge Academy 25, Fulton 0
Port of LA 12, Fremont 0
Reseda 17, Monrovia 4
Roosevelt 10, Hamilton 0
San Pedro 21, Narbonne 0
Sun Valley Magnet 17, Lakeview Charter 5
Triumph Charter 17, Bert Corona 0
University 19, Fairfax 3
VAAS 25, Panorama 11
Venice 15, Palisades 1
Westchester 10, LACES 9
Southern Section
Apple Valley 14, Granite Hills 0
Arroyo 12, Rosemead 2
Arroyo Valley 9, Riverside Notre Dame 7
Anza Hamilton 24, California Military Institute 13
Bishop County-Loretto 5, Mary Star of the Sea 2
Bolsa Grande 17, Saddleback 5
Burbank 13, Glendale 1
Carter 11, Kaiser 10
Colton 13, San Gorgonio 1
Diamond Ranch 6, Chino 3
Don Lugo 12, Chaffey 2
El Monte 14, Gabrielino 2
Grand Terrace 13, Summit 6
Huntington Beach 9, Los Alamitos 4
Irvine University 10, Portola 0
Jurupa Hills 12, Bloomington 2
Katella 16, Loara 1
La Sierra 15, Rubidoux 4
Los Altos 4, Colony 1
Mira Costa 11, Leuzinger 0
Nuview Bridge 16, Desert Christian Academy 5
Oxford Academy 10, Glenn 2
Paraclete 12, Lancaster 4
Rancho Mirage 24, Xavier Prep 5
Rialto 9, Eisenhower 7
Rosary 14, Irvine 1
San Bernardino d. Entrepreneur, forfeit
San Marcos 7, Great Oak 5
Santa Ana Foothill 13, Crean Lutheran 0
South El Monte 17, Mountain View 5
South Pasadena 17, Temple City 8
Tustin 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Twentynine Palms 10, Coachella Valley 0
Viewpoint 17, Archer 1
Woodbridge 14, Northwood 4
Intersectional
Faith Baptist d. Canoga Park, forfeit
Jefferson d. Diego Rivera, forfeit
Washington d. UPPSA, forfeit
