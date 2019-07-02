Essential California: The war on smog is stalling after decades of improvement

There are a number of factors. We know that it's getting harder to find sources of pollution to cut, and that emissions are declining more slowly. If you talk to air quality regulators, they'll tell you that all the low-hanging fruit has been picked. We've already gone after the biggest sources of pollution and cut them back dramatically. But we still have a long way to go, particularly with some of the biggest polluters like diesel trucks. Another factor is unfavorable weather, which means hotter temperatures and more stagnant air in the summer, where we have days on end with little movement to disperse the pollution.