Play Next: Female survivors share their stories on the ‘Man in the Window’ podcast

“Tell Them I Am,” KPCC: Sure, you could call this another short-form storytelling podcast, but it’s really so much more than that. In each episode, host Misha Euceph delicately zooms in on one defining moment from a guest’s life. It just so happens that each voice you’re hearing from is Muslim. Released each weekday of Ramadan this year, it felt quietly revolutionary to simply give space for Muslims to talk about things they’re often not asked. If you’re looking to hear about the guests’ thoughts on global terrorism or Trump’s politics, you’re in the wrong place. But if you want to hear how Tan France’s habit of being an “I told you so” kid helped birth his career, you’ll be delighted. The spotlights range from funny to tragic and everything in between — and most important, they show what’s possible when you just take a second to stop and listen.