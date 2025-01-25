As the Eaton fires approached, this is how employees at a nursing home worked to save 45 patients

On the night of January 7, the Eaton Fire began, and grew. As it closed in on Two Palms Care Center in Altadena, employees grew concerned they’d have to evacuate the 45 patients. That night, the fire grew close and multiple employees drove to the facility to rescue the 45 patients. This is their story on how they did it.
