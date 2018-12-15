Though Obamacare has never been more popular, Republicans may have finally found a way to kill it

Voters have come around on Obamacare in part because they’ve started to see what it really is: an effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, in part by shifting some costs onto healthier and higher-income Americans — instead of the “government takeover” of healthcare that its critics ludicrously claimed it to be. In addition to helping people in the so-called individual market (that is, those who aren’t covered by employer health benefits), the insurance reforms make sure that employers offer comprehensive coverage that caps their workers’ healthcare bills for the year, while making preventive care — including contraceptives for women — available with no out-of-pocket costs.