L.A. County has been thinking big on mental health and public safety. Let’s not backslide

Jails and criminal courts are now the focal points of our behavioral health care system. For most people there is simply no entryway into care, treatment or recovery except through the criminal justice system. The navigators of this system are armed and uniformed police — and judges, prosecutors and prison guards. In a society abounding with medical and mental health expertise, we assign psychiatric care to those institutions least oriented toward recovery, with the worst record of recidivism, and with punishment as their top reason for being.