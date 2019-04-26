One year ago, Mayor Garcetti proposed building emergency homeless shelters. We're still waiting

A year after his speech, only two shelters have opened under the auspices of A Bridge Home. The first, El Puente, is in the historic El Pueblo district downtown near the shops and restaurants of Olvera Street. The second, in Hollywood, just opened last month. A third, at the YWCA in Hollywood, operates like a bridge shelter but is not part of the official Bridge Home program. Instead of costing a little over a million dollars per shelter, each of these facilities is coming in at roughly $3 million or more. (The city is now using state funds to help pay for the shelters.) Some proposed projects have encountered problems building on the land that had been allocated; others faced ferocious NIMBYism from neighborhoods. Nearly a year ago, City Council President Herb Wesson was engulfed in a firestorm of protest from the community over a site he picked. After meetings with community leaders, he picked another. It should be open by Labor Day. (And it will cost $5.5 million.)