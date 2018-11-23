Brown and Newsom know the death penalty is wrong. They should work together to do something about it

Brown and Newsom ought to work together in the coming weeks to revive the abolition movement here in California. As an act of grace before he leaves office — in addition to taking whatever executive actions he can to help Kevin Cooper and others on death row who may have been wrongly convicted — Brown should make a forceful statement that reflects what he has said is in his heart: The death penalty is wrong. Brown, who has generally been generous with commutations, can take further steps as well; he could, for instance, begin the process of commuting the death sentences of people whose crimes were committed when they were young, before their brains, their judgment and their impulse control were fully developed.