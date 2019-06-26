Bills seeking to firm up California's red-flag gun law offer a mixed-bag

Several bills now before the Legislature in Sacramento aim to improve on that law. They are part of a continuing drive among state legislators to enact meaningful reforms to limit access to firearms for people who shouldn’t have them, and to protect all Californians from gun violence. It’s a shame that Congress, under the sway of the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby it represents, has been incapable of adopting meaningful gun control laws to provide the nation with the kind of broad, sensible protections it needs, such as severely restricting access to firearms designed for combat and requiring background checks for all firearms transactions. But at least California has been trying, and we live under some of the toughest gun laws in the nation.