Protect the state’s environmental legacy from Trump’s onslaughts

It’s not for lack of trying. On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board approved new standards to protect California’s wetlands and seasonal streams and ponds that are slated to lose their current federal protection under the Clean Water Act as part of the Trump administration’s rollbacks. The water board’s nick-of-time move is welcome — but state water regulators had been working on it for a decade and probably sped up the process in response to the rollback. They and other bureaucracies can’t possibly move fast enough to defend against Trump efforts to eliminate species protections in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta or elsewhere in California.