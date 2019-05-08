Congress should forge ahead with the ERA, come hell or court challenges

Given the progress women have made and the precedents that have been set by the Supreme Court, which has ruled that the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, the ERA may seem like nothing more than symbolic gesture. But for one thing, symbolism is important. For another, the Supreme Court can and does reverse rulings and reinterpret the Constitution from time to time. Amending the nation’s founding legal document to declare that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” would give that principle the higher protection it deserves.