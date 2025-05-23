Letters to the Editor: President’s luxury gift jet from Qatar ‘will only serve Trump’s ego,’ not the taxpayers

The luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet in question is believed to be similar to this jetliner shown taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in February.

To the editor: Once again, Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi has trampled the laws and Constitution of our country while serving the personal interests of President Trump ( “Defense Department accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump’s use,” May 21). The only gift being given to the people of the United States is the potentially billion-dollar cost of retrofitting an airplane which will only serve Trump’s ego. This expense will be incurred at a time when Trump and his gang are busily preparing to enact legislation which will deprive millions of Americans of vital services heretofore provided by the federal government.

Evidently, Trump’s vanity is more important than our healthcare, protections against natural disasters, the integrity of our financial institutions and so many other necessities.

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica

To the editor: Let’s be honest. The aircraft accepted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a gift from Qatar is simply a way to get the U.S. taxpayer to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars so that Trump will have a state-of-the art aircraft when he leaves office, even though he claims now that he won’t fly around in it after his term ends. Don’t even get me started on the classification of the contract under which this “gift” is given. We, the taxpayers, have to pay for someone’s present but can’t know the details. Why?

Christine Gallagher, Ventura

To the editor: Trump should give this some serious reconsideration, for obvious reasons. Or, hopefully, an aide reminds him of that old admonition, “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.” Let’s hope, Mr. President, that this doesn’t turn out to be a Trojan horse.

Joseph A. Lea, Mission Viejo