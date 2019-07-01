California needs to provide better help for crime victims

That distinction is something California hasn’t always gotten right. Various victims’ rights bills and ballot initiatives have come close to the line that separates care and compensation from vengeance. For example, the version of Marsy’s Law that California voters approved in 2008 gave crime victims a new and inappropriate role in prosecutions and parole hearings. Such moves substitute victims, who have every right to be hostile toward their assailants, for impartial prosecutors, judges and juries. A modern, free society’s criminal justice system takes on itself the prosecution of crimes and imposition of punishment so as to avoid a cycle of personal vendetta and to ensure that all injured people are protected and compensated, whether or not they have the stomach and the savvy to follow the perpetrator’s various court and parole hearings.