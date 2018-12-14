Capital punishment is a national disgrace. The practice is fading, but not fast enough

More significantly, says the Death Penalty Information Center in its annual report on capital punishment, the number of new death sentences being imposed is also relatively low; at 42 sentences this year, it’s the third-lowest since capital punishment was reinstated. And more than half of those came in just four states, including — to our shame — here in California, the state with the largest death row in the nation and a system so dysfunctional that federal courts have refused to let corrections officials used the death chamber in San Quentin for more than a decade. Five more people were sentenced to death in California this year.