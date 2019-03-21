Don't have a cow, Devin Nunes

We would be the last to argue that Nunes or anyone else shouldn’t be able to seek redress for defamation in court. In this instance, though, it seems Nunes might be doing more damage to his reputation by focusing attention on the critical tweets than by just moving on and doing his work. Then again, Nunes has a history of doing damage to his own reputation, as his performance over the last two years on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence shows.