Northern California principal on leave after dancing with school mascot to Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’

Some ruckus is always expected at a high school rally but instead of it coming from students this time, it was the actions of an administrator that has landed them in hot water.

Principal Robert Nunes from Buhach Colony High School in Atwater has been put on administrative leave after dancing with the school’s mascot “Thor” at last Friday’s rally, according to media reports.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows Nunes in an office chair in the school’s gymnasium while the school mascot dances near him and Ginuwine’s “Pony” plays in the background.

The mascot then sits down in the chair and Nunes slides his hands down the mascot’s chest.

“What happens at Buhach stays at Buhach,” Nunes told the crowd of cheering students.

In a statement obtained by YourCentral Valley, the Merced Union High School District says it will be “conducting a comprehensive review of the situation.”

Nunes won’t be participating in any school-related activities or responsibilities during the investigation, school officials said. Executive Director Torrin Johnson and Associate Principal David Rogers will be acting principals of Buhach Colony High School in the meantime.

The Merced Union High School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.