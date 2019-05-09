Diaper and tampon sales tax breaks aren’t the right way to help poor families

But piecemeal carve-outs in the state’s already convoluted sales tax scheme are irresponsible, not to mention an inefficient way to help people who are struggling to get by. Does the duchess of Sussex really need a tax break on nappies for Archie when she’s in town? Of course not. But she will get one, along with all other consumers — rich and poor alike — and as a result, state and local governments will have about $55 million a year less to spend on programs and services. It wouldn’t be a big loss at first, but like the monthly box of tampons, it would add up. And when economic downturns hit, as they inevitably do, it will mean less revenue and more cuts — and it is programs that help low-income people that are often the first to be slashed.