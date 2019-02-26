Does the GOP have enough principle left to end Trump's bogus state of emergency?

Presidents have declared dozens of emergencies since then, mainly in response to problems overseas, and Congress has never voted to terminate any of them. But never before has a president declared a state of emergency when there isn’t one, just so he could spend money that Congress has explicitly chosen not to appropriate. That’s exactly what Trump did, characterizing the influx of families seeking asylum at the border as a “national security crisis,” then using emergency powers to grab the money that Congress had denied him for his wall.