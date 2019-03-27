Copyright holders win big in Europe, but at what cost?

To that end, the directive would hold sites liable when their users infringed copyrights — not just when they uploaded a pirated Hollywood blockbuster or hit single, for example, but also when they shared a recording of their children singing a popular song, or posted a video with a segment cut from a superhero movie. That means sites like YouTube and Facebook will be under pressure to use content-filtering technology to detect copyrighted material and block anything they haven’t licensed. And because the technology isn’t capable of filtering out every copyrighted work, sites will also be under pressure to obtain licenses to let users post content from the vast population of music, television and movie copyright owners — a task that critics of the directive say is next to impossible.