Trump’s fetal tissue research ban will hurt many more babies than it 'saves'

Those opposed to fetal tissue research for moral reasons argue that the potential life packed into every fetus, no matter how undeveloped, is sacred and deserves the same protection as a newborn baby. They also say that there are reasonable alternatives to fetal research, such as using cells from human bone marrow and umbilical cord blood. But that view is not shared by all researchers, and it seems a greater moral transgression to deny science the best tools available to find cures and create medicine for sick people.