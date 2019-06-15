Tighten the blindfold on justice? Or remove it? The answer isn’t as easy as it seems

Well-meaning (or perhaps not-so-well-meaning) even-handedness does its perverse work at even the most basic level of the criminal justice system. For example, what could be more just, more fair, than imposing the same fine on every person who parks in a no-parking zone? And if a handful of drivers all get multiple tickets for their parking offenses, and then fail to pay them, what could be more even-handed than towing and impounding their cars until they pay the overdue fines, the tow and storage fees and the accumulated interest?