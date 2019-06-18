Why on Earth is it so hard to put out toilets for L.A.'s homeless?

How can this be? How can we not have solved this problem after decades? And is it really not possible to find a cheaper way forward? City officials say they are looking for less expensive solutions and that they have reached out to service providers and nonprofits that have buildings where restrooms could be made available and stay open later. (Some already do this.) Councilman Mike Bonin — who pushed for and finally got the restrooms at Venice Beach to stay open 24 hours — suggests that city facilities like libraries or recreation centers could open their bathrooms at night. That won’t always be feasible, but it’s worth exploring. Also, toilets in some parts of the city may need constant staffing, but perhaps not all of them need that level of security.