A job picking up trash won't pull a homeless person off the street. But it's not a bad start

The pilot should obviously not be seen as a substitute for the housing and services that homeless people desperately need — and that the city and county need to provide at a faster pace. Nor should giving homeless people jobs picking up trash be seen as their way of doing penance for being allowed to put a tent on the sidewalk (although some city residents will see it that way). Instead, the proposed pilot would be a modest but enterprising program that offered some hard-earned money, basic job skills and a glimmer of a pathway back into the mainstream workforce. The council should give it the green light, track its results and, if it proves effective, extend its life.