Stand with the people of Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters are facing an intolerable crackdown that would have seemed unhappily familiar to American Colonists contemplating revolution against the British king in the 18th century. Just as the Americans were used to governing themselves notwithstanding their formal relationship with a distant country, and just as they were properly outraged when that country began to crack down on perceived troublemakers by transporting them “beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences,” as the Declaration of Independence puts it; so the people of Hong Kong are facing the destruction of their accustomed freedoms by a Chinese government that only reluctantly acknowledges the autonomy of its “special administrative region.”