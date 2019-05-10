Will Iran follow Trump's lead in reneging on the nuclear deal?

As he usually does, Trump exaggerated his prowess as a dealmaker. Not only has a new agreement failed to emerge; Iran’s president signaled this week that it might stop complying with some provisions of the one Trump besmirched, the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran and the other signatories to the deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — continued to comply with it even after the U.S. withdrew. But if Iran reneges now, Trump will bear a lot of the blame.