Jean Purdy and the history of not giving brilliant women their due

It would be nice to think that the professional slight to Purdy wouldn’t happen in today’s enlightened culture. But it could. In fact, it still does. Studies show that the work of women continues to be regularly undervalued in scientific research, if not outright snubbed; that in professional jobs they are less likely to be promoted and more likely to be paid less; that in school they are steered toward nonscientific careers, and if they do end up in male-dominated fields like engineering and tech they are harassed or otherwise made to feel unwelcome.